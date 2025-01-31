Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child together via a surrogate.

The "Emily in Paris" star shared the happy news on Instagram on Jan. 31, which included a charming picture of the newborn they named Tove.

The couple shared a picture of Tove nestled in a cozy basket.

Collins tied the knot in 2021 with the movie director, who is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. He is also the stepson of sitcom star Ted Danson.

Despite their previous decision to maintain privacy about their expanding family, the couple had expressed their desire to have children together in earlier interviews.

McDowell said an interview with E! News in October 2024, "We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!"

"Of course, I'd love to have a family," Collins also revealed in a 2023 Harper's Bazaar interview.

"So, there's the personal, the work, there's the blending of the two. It's always a juggle," she said. "I want to be able to do all the things I enjoy. The key thing is finding out what makes sense for us."

The British actress also shared that her aspiration to start a family in the future played a significant role in her recovery from a challenging battle with an eating disorder.

In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Collins said, "Everyone has a different form of recovery. I never had an 'aha' moment."

"My reason to finally start talking about [my eating disorder] was the moment I realized I wanted a family," she shared. "I wanted kids. I didn't want this to be something I bring into that."