Lily Collins officially tied the knot and gave out one of the most romantic messages about getting married, ever. The statement is actually very apt for how dreamy her wedding is.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are married, after getting engaged back on September 2020, as reported by People magazine.

The "Emily in Paris" star, 32, wed her fiancé, 38, wed each other over the weekend in Dunton, Colorado. The obviously happy actress herself made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday. What she said can certainly melt anyone's heart.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she captioned a photo of her and Charlie kissing at the altar. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell...," she added.

Naturally, the man of the hour also did anot disappoint with his caption-writing skills. He followed suit with an equally-romantic statement. He took to Instagram and announced, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

"I'm so excited to be your WIFEY," Collins commented on his post.

Collins and McDowell, who is known as the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell, started dating, or reported to be dating, back in 2019. This was during the pre-pandemic days.

They confirmed the rumors and went Instagram official in August of that year as well. The actress herself shared a few photos of them having fun in France, where she was also filming for her popular Netflix series, "Emily in Paris."

She then shocked her fans when she announced their engagement last September on Instagram. Fans were happy, seeing how overjoyed she seemed on her caption.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned two photos from the proposal. The photos showcased the unique ring that Charlie gave Lily.

The engagement ring, a rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and thin gold band is highly covetable. It is said to be one-of-a-kind by representative for Irene Neuwirth, who created the piece.

Two months after their engagement, Collins revealed in an Extra interview that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her fiance are celebrating their prospects of being together forever almost everyday. In her words, she said they are "totally soaking [it] in" and "celebrating with people that we can, in a way that is safe."

The quarantine even did wonders to their relationship.

"Eight months of being together in quarantine has definitely felt like the most incredible way of getting to know someone," she added.

