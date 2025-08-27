Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement this week with a joint Instagram post, but an expert says the signs of lasting love were clear long before the proposal.

Owain Flanders, a body language analyst, reviewed Swift's recent appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast and highlighted five key behaviors that suggested the couple's deep connection.

Expert Points To Signs Of Trust

Per The US Mirror, Flanders said the way Swift held Kelce's hand during the interview was what he called a "continuous comfort anchor," a gesture that showed emotional security and trust more than public affection. He also pointed to the kiss that had fans buzzing, when Swift cupped Kelce's face and he returned the affection. Flanders explained this moment conveyed "mutual admiration and old-school romantic chivalry."

The expert noted Kelce's support when Swift grew emotional discussing her battle for control of her music. He described how Kelce "leaned in, holding her hand, reinforcing that this moment was shared, deeply human, and grounded in trust."

Other signals came through humor and shared reactions. According to Flanders, the couple often mirrored each other's body language, from posture to eye contact. "Frequent, casual touches, shared smiles, mutual eye contact, mirrored posture all showed just how aligned they were in the moment," he said.

Finally, Flanders pointed to how Kelce consistently uplifted Swift, including calling her "the greatest songwriter of all time" during the conversation. "This wasn't just Taylor doing a promotional interview, it was Taylor being herself," he added. "Each gesture spoke of security, closeness, and emotional honesty."

Proposal Details From The Kelce Family

The engagement itself took place in Lee's Summit, Missouri, according to Kelce's father, Ed. Speaking with Cleveland's News 5, he revealed the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed about two weeks before the public announcement.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week," Ed said, adding that Swift seemed "a little antsy." He recalled advising his son that the setting mattered less than the sentiment: "I told him he could do it on the side of the road as long as it was special."

Kelce chose a garden before a dinner outing with Swift. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed said. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

The family learned the news that evening. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew," Ed explained. He recalled receiving the call while attending a Philadelphia Eagles practice with his eldest son, Jason.

The celebration continued the following week in Kansas City, where Swift cooked dinner for Ed, his ex-wife Donna, and Travis. "To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other, it's truly kinda neat," he said.