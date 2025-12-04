Criscilla Anderson, recognized for her role in the Netflix reality series "Country Ever After," died on December 2, 2025, at age 45 after a seven-year fight against colon cancer.

Her photographer and friend, Lindsey, confirmed the news through a posthumous Instagram post from Anderson's account. The message shared Anderson's own words: "If you're reading this, I've finally slipped into the arms of Jesus, peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don't stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard, and I loved deeply. I am not gone... I'm Home."​

Anderson received a stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis in 2018, and the disease later spread to other areas of her body, according to Deadline. In a 2022 interview, she described treating the illness like a chronic condition, noting the high chance of recurrence and the need to prepare for setbacks while celebrating progress. Lindsey wrote in the post that staying by Anderson's side until the end was the greatest honor of her life.​

Before her health challenges, Anderson built a career as a hip-hop dancer in Los Angeles. She performed with artists such as Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Snoop Dogg. Anderson also worked as a choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and appeared in the Netflix docuseries about the team.​

Anderson starred alongside her ex-husband, country singer Coffey Anderson, in the 2020 Netflix series "Country Ever After," which followed their blended family life, Billboard reported. The couple met at church, married in 2009, and shared three children together.

Coffey filed for divorce in 2022, but Anderson is survived by their three sons and his daughter from a previous relationship. The family also experienced the loss of two babies, as noted in Anderson's final message to her children: "I'm glad you get to meet the two babies we lost... I love you more. 143."​

Fans and followers expressed grief across social media after the announcement. Anderson often shared updates on her cancer journey, inspiring others with her resilience. Her death marks the end of a public battle that drew attention through her reality TV presence and personal posts, as per USA Today.