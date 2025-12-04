Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the upcoming sequel to "The Batman," starring opposite Robert Pattinson.

The talks are reportedly underway, but no official announcement has been made yet. If confirmed, Johansson would be stepping into the "Batman" universe in a highly anticipated role, adding significant star power to the film.

"The Batman" sequel is already generating strong interest following the success of the first film, which starred Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Directed by Matt Reeves, the original movie received praise for its darker tone and fresh take on the iconic superhero. The sequel aims to build on that momentum by expanding the story and introducing new characters.

Details about the specific role Johansson might play have not been disclosed publicly. However, industry insiders speculate that her character will be central to the story, potentially forming a key dynamic with Pattinson's Batman, according to Deadline. Johansson, known for her versatility and strong performances in both action and drama films, would bring considerable depth to the new installment.

Robert Pattinson is confirmed to return as Batman/Bruce Wayne, continuing his portrayal, which has been widely noted for its brooding and nuanced approach to the character. The sequel's production schedule and release date are currently under wraps, but anticipation is high among fans and critics alike.

The addition of Scarlett Johansson to the cast could broaden the sequel's appeal. Johansson has a wide-ranging filmography, including blockbuster franchises and critically acclaimed independent films. Her involvement would mark another high-profile collaboration in the expanding universe of DC Comics adaptations.

Matt Reeves, who directed the first "The Batman" film, is expected to return as director and co-writer for the sequel, IGN reported. His vision for the "Batman" series is seen as a key factor in its success, blending a detective thriller style with superhero action.

The "Batman" franchise continues to be a major focus for Warner Bros. and DC Studios, with multiple related projects in development. Fans are eager to see how the story evolves and who will join the cast next.

Further details regarding the film's full cast, plot, and production timeline are expected to be revealed in the coming months as negotiations and pre-production efforts progress. Scarlett Johansson's possible role opposite Robert Pattinson marks an exciting development in the ongoing saga of Gotham's Dark Knight, as per Yahoo News.