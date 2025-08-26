The most high-profile engagement in history has taken over the entire news cycle, social media, and even the US president's press conference during a cabinet meeting. One of the questions Donald Trump received was what he thought of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage plans. His response was unexpected, considering the antagonistic relationship he has had with the artist.

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump posted a message in all caps on his social media that read: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT." Shortly before the artist announced her new album , Life of a Showgirl , he had said that the American singer-songwriter was out of fashion.

In the past, the president had even expressed his solidarity with Kelce because of his girlfriend. During the 2025 Super Bowl, Trump even posted a video on social media in which the artist was booed when the camera focused on her supporting her partner.

To say the relationship was less than cordial is to understate the tension that erupted after Taylor endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign.

However, Trump responded with tenderness when, in the middle of a meeting with his cabinet, he was asked his opinion on the couple's engagement announcement at the White House.

"I wish them the best," he said. "He's a good guy, a great player, and I think she's a wonderful person, so I wish them the best of luck."

President Trump on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement: "I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. I think he's a great guy and I think that she's a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck." pic.twitter.com/xMd8wgMTZW — CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2025

The president's kind comment about Taylor Swift was so surprising that memes were quick to appear.

Aren't they a cute couple? Make him sign the prenup, Cray-Tay.



Taylor Swift will blow a gasket when she sees this. 😭😭😭#TAYVIS #TayvisNation https://t.co/rOfPabOJ3F — FerrousLion (@FerrousLion) August 26, 2025

Trump isn't the only politician to comment on the news. Kent Smith, the representative for the Kelce family's district in the House of Representatives, also joined the congratulations and has proposed performing the ceremony.

Congrats to Ohio Senate District 21 native @tkelce and the future Ms. Kelce @taylorswift13. Our office is exploring ways to legally perform the ceremony if needed. — Kent Smith (@KentKSmith) August 26, 2025

Meanwhile, the representative for the state of Pennsylvania, where Taylor was born and raised, took advantage of the congratulations to send a message about the efforts that must be made to protect the social network in the United States.

My heartfelt congratulations to Ohio native Travis Kelce on his engagement to Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift. Now that I have your attention—we must do everything we can to protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid before it is too late. People in both our states and… pic.twitter.com/t1vesALZgI — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) August 26, 2025

The couple announced their engagement this Tuesday, August 26, via their Instagram accounts. The artist also has a new album releasing later this year, and now the wedding. There's no doubt that this new era for Taylor Swift is eventful, unexpected, and very exciting.