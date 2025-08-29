Christa B. Allen, best known for her role on "Revenge" and as the younger version of Jennifer Garner in "13 Going on 30," is speaking out about a past relationship she says nearly destroyed her life.

In a candid TikTok post shared this week, the 33-year-old actress described her ex as a "charismatic wealthy cult leader" who manipulated her into giving up her independence, PageSix said.

While she didn't name the man, Allen said the experience left her shattered and forced her to rebuild from scratch.

"How it feels rebuilding your life after being in love with a charismatic wealthy cult leader who burned it to the ground," Allen wrote across her video, which shows her walking in the grass and reflecting on her past.

Allen admitted in her caption that she questioned why she trusted him and why she silenced her instincts. "The truth is, he was selling fairytales and from luxurious penthouses and private jets, I foolishly bought in," she explained.

Actress Christa B. Allen Reveals Painful Breakup Lessons

According to TMZ, the actress revealed that she once spent nearly every waking moment with her ex, believing in his words, only to later realize "he lies as easily as he breathes."

That discovery, she said, broke her but also became the turning point that allowed her to take back her strength.

Allen acknowledged her own part in the situation, saying, "Nobody can burn down your life unless you give them access to it.

That's the part I've had to own." She added that while the betrayal was devastating, the lessons have made her stronger.

Although Allen has not shared the full story yet, she assured fans that she is in a much better place now. "One day I'll share the full story, but for now I'm walking forward with feet on solid ground and a heart that knows its strength," she concluded.

When one follower asked how she was coping after such a painful ordeal, Allen replied that despite the "truly horrendous" experience, she is doing "amazing now."

Allen has not been publicly linked to anyone in recent years. In 2022, she made headlines after sharing a playful TikTok kiss with rapper The Game, though he later clarified they were not romantically involved.

Today, Allen continues to build a strong presence online, with 1.8 million TikTok followers.