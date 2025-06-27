Katy Perry privately confided to close friends at the beginning of 2025 that her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom was effectively over, months before news of their official split became public this week.

Perry told friends in January that their relationship was "as good as done," even as the pair tried to maintain public appearances and hoped things might improve for the sake of their four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, sources close to the couple said.

Perry and Bloom decided to delay announcing their separation publicly, sources revealed, because they were "desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter". However, their attempts to reconcile proved unsuccessful as both stars maintained demanding work schedules that kept them apart for months. The "Firework" singer has been touring internationally with her Lifetimes Tour since April, while Bloom has been filming his upcoming movie "Bucking Fastard" in Dublin, Ireland. Sources indicated the couple "spent barely any time together this year" due to these professional commitments.

The revelation came as multiple outlets confirmed Thursday that the engaged couple had officially called it quits after nearly a decade together.

Perry reportedly sent a "clear message" about the relationship's status by removing her engagement ring, which Bloom gave her during a Valentine's Day proposal in 2019. The flower-shaped ring, estimated to be worth $400,000, was noticeably absent from Perry's recent social media posts and public appearances.

Signs of trouble had been mounting since late 2024, according to insiders. The couple notably did not post about each other on Valentine's Day in February 2025, which marked the sixth anniversary of their engagement. Sources also revealed that Perry had been "deeply frustrated" by the lukewarm reception to her September 2024 album "143" and disappointing tour reviews, which created additional stress in their relationship.

The breakup was reportedly "a long time coming," with tensions building for several months. One source told outlets that Perry "has grown tired of the situation" and was ready to make the split official rather than waiting until her tour concludes in December 2025.

Despite their separation, sources emphasized that Perry and Bloom remain "amicable" and are committed to co-parenting Daisy. Both will continue to live in the Montecito, California area to maintain stability for their daughter.