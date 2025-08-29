A skincare expert is warning consumers against a viral beauty habit popularized by influencer and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber after videos showed people wearing sheet masks while eating.

The trend began when Bieber, 28, posted a video in which she ate sushi while wearing a sheet mask. The clip has drawn tens of millions of views and spawned a wave of social-media recreations. In response, spa professionals say the practice may be unhygienic and could reduce the mask's effectiveness.

"The past year has been the year of the sheet mask," said Maddie Cridge, a spa therapist with SpaSeekers.com. "While this trend is clearly grabbing attention, it's incredibly unhygienic and not something I would recommend. There's a reason food and drink aren't allowed during spa treatments, and the same applies here."

Cridge said food particles and bacteria can transfer from the mouth to the mask, becoming trapped against the face. Combined with the warmth and moisture that accumulate under a mask, that environment can foster bacterial growth and increase the risk of breakouts and irritation, she said. Chewing can also dislodge the mask and prevent even product absorption, she added.

"To get the most from your skincare and avoid unnecessary irritation, save the sheet mask for after dinner, on a fully cleansed face," Cridge said.

Bieber followed her original video with a similar clip and captioned one post, "creating a sheet mask you can easily eat with don't worry girls." Fans responded with amusement and admiration in comment threads, with many noting the clip's popularity.

A representative for Bieber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dermatologists also generally advise that topical treatments are most effective on clean skin and that introducing food or saliva to a treatment could cause contamination.

Over-the-counter sheet masks are typically designed for single use and for application on freshly cleansed skin to allow active ingredients to penetrate more uniformly.

Hailey's One-Emoji Burn! Eye-Roll at Justin's Shirtless Selfies Sparks Online Roast and Marriage Drama

In separate news, Hailey Bieber's brief Instagram response to husband Justin Bieber's recent shirtless photos prompted a wave of online commentary about their marriage and parental roles.

On Monday, Justin Bieber posted two mirror selfies on Instagram showing him shirtless with the caption "👅👅 thirstrap fa u hoes." The post drew thousands of reactions. Among them was a single eye-roll emoji from Hailey Bieber, which was widely circulated on social media and in entertainment coverage.

Fans and commenters interpreted Hailey's reaction as unamused or disapproving. "Bro forgot to tell his wife he single," one user wrote under the photo; another called Hailey "strong af." Other posts suggested the snaps were "embarrassing" for Hailey, with one commenter writing, "Men really be embarrassing their wives for clout," and another saying, "At least treat the mother of your child with respect."

The couple married in 2018 and welcomed a son, Jack Blues, last August. Their relationship has drawn attention in recent months over separate Instagram interactions. In May, Justin posted a message on Mother's Day that said, "Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass." Hailey later responded to a Father's Day post by commenting, "Father's Day sucks ass," a back-and-forth that went viral and prompted commentary about the pair's public dynamic.

Representatives for Justin and Hailey Bieber did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Social media users and some commentators have questioned whether the public exchanges reflect private tensions. Others defended the couple, noting that social media interactions between spouses can be playful or misunderstood when taken out of context.