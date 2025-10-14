After nearly two years of dramatic drama, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman and his former wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are said to be on the road to reconciliation.

The on-again-off-again Hollywood couple, whose 2023 breakup stunned fans across the globe, are said to have started reconnecting as friends after a tumultuous breakup.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Australian actress, called the collapse of their almost 30-year marriage a "traumatic betrayal" which "cut deep." It was a unusual and open moment for Furness, who, like Jackman, had so far managed to stay dignified and respectful since their split.

New reports indicate that the Wolverine actor has been trying his best behind the scenes to reconcile with his ex-wife.

A source shared with Radar Online, "Hugh has been trying to make peace with Debs for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready."

The source further revealed that recent encounters between the two have introduced an atmosphere of tranquility after a time of legal and emotional tension.

"Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she's finally coming around. They've gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out. By all accounts, things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids."

Now that the divorce is settled, the two are reportedly concentrating on keeping good terms as friends. "It's been two years now since they officially separated. It really is time to let the hatred and anger go," the insider went on.

The Daily Mail broke the news in June exclusively that their divorce was sealed a month after filing.

On June 12, a judgment of divorce was filed, which sealed their marriage. Documents also indicated arrangements regarding insurance and child support.

A previous of the news outlet report uncovered that Furness had been given a hefty settlement. "A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with, which includes a handsome spousal support payment," a source disclosed. "There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved."

Jackman, 56, has reportedly been dating his former The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster for several months, although the timeline remains unclear.

Despite public speculation surrounding their relationship, the pair are reportedly choosing to "move forward" and ignore outside criticism.