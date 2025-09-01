Jessica Biel reacted with concern and steady support when she learned that her husband, Justin Timberlake, had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, according to people familiar with the couple's situation.

Biel, 43, immediately stepped into a caregiving role, the sources said, providing day-to-day assistance and helping Timberlake manage medical appointments and treatment plans as he navigates a condition that can cause fatigue, joint pain and cognitive difficulties. Friends say she has worked to create a calmer home environment and has urged him to cut back on work and public engagements to focus on recovery.

The singer and actor, 44, disclosed in a social media post that he had been living with Lyme disease during portions of his Forget Tomorrow world tour and called the illness "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically." He completed the tour July 30 in Istanbul.

People close to the couple said the diagnosis has prompted Timberlake to reconsider his schedule and lifestyle. After a string of public incidents, including a traffic incident last year that resulted in a reduced charge, and an onstage confrontation with crew members at a U.K. festival, associates say he has become more focused on his family and intends to prioritize rest and medical care.

"Jessica has been incredible through all of it. She's his rock," one person with direct knowledge of the situation said. "She's helping him get treatment, attend appointments and manage the stress so he can recover."

Care for Lyme disease typically involves antibiotics, symptom management and, in some cases, broader lifestyle adjustments such as reduced stress and increased rest. Timberlake has told fans he plans to slow his pace and focus more energy on his family.

The diagnosis also intensified discussions between the couple about their marriage, according to the sources. Friends said Timberlake has expressed a renewed commitment to his relationship and said he wants to be more present with Biel and their children.

Representatives for Timberlake and Biel did not respond to requests for comment.

The singer's disclosure has drawn renewed attention to the impact chronic illnesses can have on physical and mental well-being, as well as on family dynamics when a high-profile figure seeks treatment in the public eye. Publicists and medical experts say strong family support can be an important factor in managing long-term health conditions.