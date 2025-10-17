Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, who were once close friends, have not spoken since last winter, despite recent rumors of a "low-key" reunion.

The longtime pals have reportedly had no contact since Blake Lively's legal battle with "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni began.

"They've had no contact," one source told Page Six, debunking Deux Moi's previous claims.

The tension traces back to December 2024, when Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, breach of contract, and retaliation. Baldoni countersued in January 2025, seeking $400 million and claiming defamation and extortion.

In his filing, Baldoni suggested that Lively leveraged her friendship with Swift, and texts were released showing Lively referring to Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons."

"The message could not have been clearer... Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively's 'dragons,' two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world," the complaint read.

The legal conflict reportedly left Swift feeling used.

Back in February, another source said, "Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation. They have been friends for years, and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point."

By August, another source noted that Swift was "forever furious at how Blake quite clearly was using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin. She really hates that Blake would even think like that, let alone write the things she did in that text."

Career Focus Amid Personal Strain

While the fallout has played out behind the scenes, Swift has concentrated on her professional and personal life. Her new album, The Life of A Showgirl, was released on October 3, and she has been spotted supporting her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at Kansas City Chiefs games. Meanwhile, Lively's lawsuit remains active, although Baldoni's $400 million countersuit was dismissed in June.

Fans who once frequently saw Swift and Lively together at dinners or events have noticed their absence, a visible marker of the friendship's strain. For now, their close bond appears to remain in the past.

Despite the ongoing distance, Lively has shown a modest sign of support for Swift's new work. Lively liked Swift's Instagram post celebrating the midnight release of The Life of A Showgirl.

A source told People in August that the two "aren't speaking" amid the ongoing legal matter with Baldoni. Another source added that while Swift and Lively are "not no longer friends," they are "taking some space" from each other.

The two first connected in 2015 and have remained close over the years, with Swift serving as a godparent to Lively's children with Ryan Reynolds. The recent tension has also fueled speculation about Swift's songs on The Life of A Showgirl, although the track "Ruin the Friendship" is reportedly not about Lively but rather explores themes of unrequited love and regret.