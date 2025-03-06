Pop star Justin Timberlake is reportedly in talks for a major *NSYNC reunion, potentially as a strategy to revive his failing career following a recent DWI arrest.

While he previously said he would never reform *NSYNC, Timberlake was allegedly inspired by the recent success of rival boy bands, such as the Backstreet Boys, which announced multiple sold-out tour dates at the Las Vegas Sphere this summer. That said, the tour will unlikely happen until he completes his current tour, which has remaining dates in Argentina, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Mail.

The claim follows reports from August last year, when a different source said the band was looking to make a major comeback in time for their 30th anniversary. The source noted that it was a now-or-never moment. However, they were waiting on Timberlake's willingness to be involved in the project.

Timberlake's plan to reunite with his bandmates—JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick—comes after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, on June 17, 2024. The officer who made the arrest noted that the singer had bloodshot and glassy eyes and poor performance on all sobriety tests.

The crooner initially pleaded not guilty but later accepted a plea deal in September 2024. He was fined $500 plus a $260 surcharge and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service.

Apart from his DWI arrest, Timberlake struggled to sell his album and concert tickets, and later enraged his fans by canceling his last show of the US leg less than half an hour before the concert.

Furthermore, the performer was embarrassed after he asked fans to sing along to 11 songs off his album but realized the crowd did not know any of the lyrics.

Finally, Timberlake was reportedly worried that the upcoming Britney Spears biopic would haunt him again after he faced backlash following the release of her memoir, he Woman in Me."