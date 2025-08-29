Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of actor Scott Wolf, was arrested on Tuesday, August 26, in Los Angeles County on a criminal charge of doxxing and was released on bail two days later.

Law enforcement officers allege that Kelly, 39, unlawfully published Scott's private home address and personal phone number on social media platforms, exposing him to unwanted contact and potential harassment.

According to charging documents unsealed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Kelley used her online profile to share her husband's personal information without his consent. Under California Penal Code Section 647(j)(4), distributing another individual's personal identifying information with the intent to harass constitutes a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and fines of up to $1,000. Kelley faced one count of unlawful disclosure of personal information.

Kelley was later booked into the Summit County Jail on Monday evening. Her bail was set at $5,000, which she posted on Wednesday morning, and she was released late that same day. As part of her release conditions, Kelley is prohibited from accessing Scott's personal data and from coming within 100 yards of his residence.

Scott's representatives declined to comment directly but confirmed he is cooperating with prosecutors and has requested a temporary protective order. The couple's divorce hearing has been expedited: a judge signed off on an emergency motion on August 27, and the parties will appear in family court on September 2 to address custody and support matters.

Legal experts note that cases of doxxing, once relatively rare, have surged alongside growing online hostility. "Publishing someone's private address or phone number online can lead to stalking, threats, and real-world danger," said Maria Tran, a Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney. "Victims often feel compelled to relocate or change contact information, and perpetrators face serious legal consequences under state law".

Kelley's attorney, Jonathan Fields, issued a brief statement, saying that she denies any malicious intent and looks forward to clearing her name at the arraignment. The attorney did not elaborate on her defense strategy. The arraignment on September 10 will determine whether the case proceeds to trial or is resolved through plea negotiations.

This incident underscores the legal and personal risks associated with doxxing, highlighting California's efforts to curb online harassment and protect individual privacy. The outcome of this high-profile case may set a precedent for how courts handle similar digital privacy violations in the entertainment industry and beyond.