Bruce Willis was recently spotted in public during a rare appearance, showing his appreciation for first responders amid ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

His wife Emma Heming Willis shared a black-and-white video on Instagram on January 16 showing the 69-year-old shaking hands with a Los Angeles police officer while wearing a New York Yankees cap.

Emma, 46, captioned the Led Zeppelin-soundtracked video noting that Bruce "never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a 'thank you for your service.' " The moment resonated particularly with Bruce's daughter Tallulah Willis, who commented that it made her heart "so freaking full."

This marks Willis' first public appearance since his family announced his aphasia diagnosis in 2022, which led to his retirement from acting. In 2023, they revealed he had been more specifically diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive condition affecting the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

Recently, Emma reflected on their relationship's 17-year anniversary in a candid Instagram post, sharing how celebrations have changed since his diagnosis. She described experiencing mixed emotions, allowing herself time to process grief while focusing on their "unconditional love."

Willis shares two daughters with Emma: Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, 10. He also has three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer Glenn, 36, Scout LaRue, 33, and Tallulah.