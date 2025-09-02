Kim Kardashian is once again under public scrutiny after her 12-year-old daughter, North West, was spotted with what appears to be a dermal piercing on her finger during their recent trip to Rome.

Photos taken last month show North enjoying a night out with her famous mother at Pierluigi Restaurant.

While Kardashian stunned in a black silk dress, North stood out with a bold look that included a corset, mini skirt, and an eye-catching piercing on her middle finger, PageSix said.

The piercing, believed to be a dermal or single-point piercing, quickly sparked concern among fans and critics online.

Unlike standard piercings, dermals sit flat against the skin and do not have a traditional entry and exit point.

According to Healthline, this makes them more prone to complications. Jewelry company Lulu Ave also warns that finger piercings "may not heal well due to the constant use of the hands and the risk of the jewelry getting snagged or bumped."

#NorthWest is only 12 but she's already shaking up the jewelry game. Fans immediately noticed her bold middle finger piercing and while some were skeptical, a colorful bandaid spotted on Kim & North's TikTok all but confirmed the dermal bling. Thoughts? #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/qi16We1sZk — Who Wore What Jewels (@wwwjewelsdaily) September 3, 2025

Critics Blast Kim K Over North's "Inappropriate" Piercing and Outfit

Concerns grew after online users noticed a red bump near North's piercing.

One person on Reddit reacted, "Oof, that looks like it's infected!!" According to People, another commenter expressed frustration, saying, "She's 12. Wtf is Kim doing?!" Others called it "painful," "rejected," and even "speechless."

The backlash didn't stop there. Critics also slammed Kardashian for letting her daughter wear what they considered a "grown-up" outfit, with several urging the reality star to preserve North's innocence.

"Who the f--- lets their 12-year-old have piercings? And who the f--- pierces a 12-year-old? My kid didn't even have her ears pierced at 12," another parent wrote in dismay.

Still, not everyone saw the decision as harmful. A few defended Kardashian, arguing that parents have different approaches when it comes to self-expression. "Who cares, I think it's a good compromise if your child wants a piercing," one supporter commented.

This is not the first time Kardashian has faced backlash over her parenting choices, but North's piercing has sparked one of the most heated debates yet.