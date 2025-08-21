Kim Kardashian shocked fans this week with posts on unusual beauty treatments while on vacation in South Korea, which prompted concern and awe across social media.

The 44-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman was accompanied by her sibling Khloe Kardashian, La La Anthony, and Stephanie Shepherd during the foreign trip.

One of the images on Instagram was of Kardashian getting a brightly colored purple liquid injected into her arm, half-bandaged.

A worried fan commented, "What are you injecting into your arm? Looks like a smoothie."

Others complimented her bold skincare attitude. One fan said, "Omgggg gurllll youu goooo," and another commented, "Honestly mood skincare everything there."

Kardashian didn't describe the treatments, simply writing on her post, "The things we do." Other photos featured her with tape and Band-Aids across her eyebrows and a white paste on her face, implying eyebrow dyeing and specialty facials.

While overseas, she also marketed her SKIMS collection, posing in the new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap with Anthony and her sister.

In a second post, Kardashian posted a photo wearing a brown fur coat and Saint Laurent body stocking and wrote: "When in Korea."

The star also recently talked about her own health experience. Last month, she revealed she had undergone stem cell therapy to treat chronic pain.

Posting on Instagram, Kardashian wrote, "I'm so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey. Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain"

She attributed the treatment to her healing. She said, "I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna.

His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

Kardashian also mentioned that the same treatment reduced her back pain.

She stated, "The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone.

If you're struggling with back pain, I can't recommend this treatment enough - it's transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

Her visit coincides with renewed focus on her former husband, Kanye West, after a trailer for a documentary released tense interactions between the former duo.