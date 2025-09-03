Actor Channing Tatum is speaking candidly about the emotional toll of his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and how it's impacted his life as a father.

In a recent interview with Variety, Tatum, 45, admitted that their split was a deeply painful experience — one that still affects him today, especially when it comes to co-parenting their 12-year-old daughter, Everly.

"It's in the past," he said, "but it's really tough not to have your daughter half the time. I wish I could just have her all the time."

Tatum and Dewan first crossed paths while filming "Step Up" in 2006. They tied the knot three years later but went their separate ways in 2018, Yahoo said.

While the divorce was filed years ago, it wasn't finalized until September 2024. The long delay was partly due to financial disputes, including arguments over profits from Tatum's "Magic Mike" films.

Despite the difficult road, both parents agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Everly.

They also decided to work with a private judge on any future disagreements involving child support, in hopes of keeping the process smoother and more private.

Channing Tatum is opening up about his difficult divorce from Jenna Dewan. https://t.co/q1L6D7ae2q — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 2, 2025

Tatum Says Divorce Helped Him Understand His New Film Role

Tatum admitted that the split was especially difficult for him at such a young age, describing it as a painful chapter in his life.

"We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half, but we knew it was... Not to go into all that."

According to PageSix, his recent film, "Roofman," gave him an even deeper understanding of those emotions. In the movie, Tatum plays a man who misses his daughter while serving time in prison.

"I know for a fact I'm able to understand it," he shared, drawing parallels between the character and his real-life experience.

Therapy, Tatum added, has been a key part of his healing process. "I don't care how you grew up! I think everybody needs therapy," he told the outlet.

Though the split was hard, Tatum says he and Dewan are on good terms now. Both have moved on in their personal lives.

Tatum is currently dating model Inka Williams, while Dewan is engaged to actor Steve Kazee, with whom she shares two young children.

Still, the bond with his daughter remains Tatum's top priority. "I've lived six or seven different lives," he said. "If you've really been heartbroken, and really been in pain and felt true aloneness... I've experienced enough life that I have something to offer."