Actors Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac, and Zazie Beetz have been cast in "Kockroach," a crime drama adapted from William Lashner's 2007 novel.

The film follows the story of a mysterious stranger who takes on New York's criminal elite, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power rules everything.

Matt Ross, director of "Captain Fantastic," will helm the project from a screenplay by Jonathan Ames, known for "Bored to Death." The script has received revisions by Ross himself. Producer Andrew Lazar, whose credits include "American Sniper," is backing the film under his Mad Chance production banner.

The original novel by Lashner, written under the pseudonym Tyler Knox, presents a dark reimagining of Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis." Instead of a human transforming into an insect, "Kockroach" begins with a cockroach waking up in a seedy Times Square hotel in the 1950s to discover he has become human. The character, known as Jerry Blatta, quickly adapts to his new form and rises through the criminal underworld to become a mob boss before venturing into politics.

Critics have described the novel as combining elements of classic crime fiction with dark humor. The New York Times noted the book's setting in the "hard-boiled" atmosphere of 1950s New York, while other reviewers have compared its style to authors like Damon Runyon and Dashiell Hammett.

Principal photography on the film adaptation is scheduled to begin in January in Australia. Black Bear will handle international distribution rights, while CAA Media Finance and Range Select will co-represent U.S. rights. The project will be introduced to fans at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.

Tatum will attend the Toronto festival for the premiere of his upcoming film "Roofman," directed by Derek Cianfrance, where he will also receive the festival's Performer Award. He recently completed work on Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday." His extensive filmography includes the "Jump Street" and "Magic Mike" franchises, along with dramatic roles in "Foxcatcher," "Dear John," and "The Vow."

Isaac also stars in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," which will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival before screening in Toronto. His acclaimed career includes performances in "Ex Machina," "Dune," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and the recent "Star Wars" trilogy.

Beetz, an Emmy Award-nominated actress, is best known for her role in FX's hit series "Atlanta." Her film credits include "Deadpool 2," "Joker," and "The Harder They Fall." She will next appear alongside Liev Schreiber and Stephen Graham in an upcoming Apple TV+ series based on the Lars Kepler crime novels.