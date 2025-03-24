Channing Tatum and his new girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, were spotted enjoying a cozy date night in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The couple, who had recently publicly announced their relationship, was seen enjoying dinner at the iconic Chez Jay steakhouse in Santa Monica. They dined with their friends and dogs.

Tatum, 44, wore a white T-shirt and a baseball cap, keeping his look casual. Williams, 25, wore an oversized denim jacket paired with light blue jeans and a baseball cap. The pair shared lighthearted moments throughout the evening, with Tatum seen leaning his head affectionately on Williams' shoulder.

This public appearance comes weeks after the couple debuted their romance at the CAA pre-Oscars party in February. At that event, Tatum and Williams walked arm-in-arm, which confirmed their relationship to the public.

Four months before the CAA event, Tatum had split from his former fiancee, actress Zoë Kravitz. It is important to note that Kravitz also attended the same party, but it remains unclear if she interacted with her ex-fiancé and his new partner. Despite the end of their romance, Tatum and Kravitz are reportedly on good terms and will reunite for a film project.

Tatum and Williams were first spotted together in January 2025 at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, sparking rumors of a budding romance. Williams further fueled speculation by posting photos on Instagram that appeared to be taken inside Tatum's van.

Sources indicate that Tatum and Williams met through friends. An insider who spoke with PEOPLE magazine noted that the Australian model makes the actor "happy."

Williams, an Australian model born in Melbourne and raised in Bali, is 19 years younger than Tatum. She has been modeling since she was six months old and runs her fashion brand, She is I, which honors her mother's designs from the 1990s.