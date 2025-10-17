Emma Watson spent time in Italy with Austin Kevitch, a tech founder identified as the man seen with her in Pisa. Kevitch runs the private dating platform Lox Club and once dated Camila Cabello.

Watson, 35, walked beside Kevitch, 34, near the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The outing took place shortly after speculation about a possible engagement to Kieran Brown.

According to the Daily Mail, Kevitch co-founded Lox Club, a members-only dating platform that emphasizes slower, more intentional interactions.

In a previous interview with Vogue, he said he built the app to "help people find love in non-cringey ways." Lox limits daily swipes and vets users before approval. It remains unclear how or when Kevitch and Watson met.

Kevitch dated Camila Cabello for eight months after meeting through a mutual friend. He studied at University of Cape Town in 2013, the same year Kieran Brown was there, though it's unclear if they ever met.

When asked about the Pisa trip, Kevitch reportedly laughed and said, "You'll get me into trouble!"

Engagement Rumors and Ring Talk

The Italy trip follows a wave of engagement speculation after Watson appeared at Paris Fashion Week wearing a vintage-style diamond ring on her left hand. She explained on Jay Shetty's podcast that the ring was part of a personal ritual, not an engagement symbol.

"I did a ritual with, I guess just a day of celebrating with my friends and chosen family," Watson said. "They each bought me this ring, which has 22 petals on it, and each of them bought one."

She emphasized that the ring represents community, not marriage. "I've just never owned anything so valuable in my life because to me it represents the life that I've built," she said.

The actress added that she refuses to be pressured into marriage and called societal expectations around it "a violence and a cruelty."

Watson also stated that she isn't opposed to marriage but wants it to happen on her own terms. "If I had tried to get married any point, basically before about a year ago, it would have been carnage," she said.

Rowling Tensions Resurface

Amid the public speculation about her personal life, Watson remains a figure in an ongoing public rift with J. K. Rowling over transgender rights.

Watson previously voiced support for trans rights, saying this does not mean she rejects Rowling personally.

"I really don't believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can't and don't treasure Jo," she said, per The Guardian.

Rowling has sharply criticized that position. She accused Watson of "pouring more petrol on the flames" and said the actress had "cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights."

Rowling also claimed Watson's stance was shaped by privilege, pointing to her own experience growing up in poverty.

The author said Watson's comments about still "treasuring" her were a late shift in tone. Rowling argued it came after realizing that "full-throated condemnation of me is not as fashionable as it once was."