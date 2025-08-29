Netflix has unveiled the first images of Charlie Hunnam as notorious killer Ed Gein for the upcoming third season of its true-crime anthology series "Monster," titled "Monster: The Ed Gein Story."

The startling posters, released on August 27, reveal Hunnam in full costume, complete with a weathered cap, 1950s–style workwear, and a grimy half-mask, offering an early glimpse of the chilling performance to come.

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" will premiere globally on October 3, 2025, with all episodes made available at once. This installment marks the third chapter in creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's anthology, following the Jeffrey Dahmer and Menendez brothers seasons. According to Netflix, the new season "follows a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein [who] lived quietly on a decaying rural farm, hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare."

Hunnam, best known for "Sons of Anarchy" and "Rebel Moon," serves not only as the series lead but also as an executive producer on the project. Early promotional material shows him wielding a rusty chainsaw in one image, while another captures him removing a bone-white mask, underscoring the character's disturbing duality.

Before The Silence of the Lambs... there was Ed.



Charlie Hunnam stars in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Arriving October 3. pic.twitter.com/BDUKlMiDqc — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2025

Joining Hunnam in the ensemble are Laurie Metcalf as Augusta Gein, Ed's domineering mother, and Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock. Olivia Williams will portray Alma Hitchcock, while the supporting cast also includes Vicky Krieps, Suzanna Son, Joey Pollari, Tyler Jacob Moore, Charlie Hall, Will Brill, Mimi Kennedy, Robin Weigert, and Lesley Manville.

The supporting cast highlights the series' intention to explore not only Gein's crimes but also his far-reaching impact on horror cinema. Gein's macabre acts have long inspired fictional monsters, from Norman Bates in "Psycho" to Leatherface in "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and Buffalo Bill in "The Silence of the Lambs."

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy described the project as "the template for contemporary horror," emphasizing Gein's lasting legacy on both film and cultural fascination with criminal deviance. The Netflix synopsis underscores this influence: "Fueled by isolation, mental instability, and an overwhelming fixation on his mother, Gein's twisted offenses spawned a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for years to come."

With its stark visuals and headline-grabbing central performance, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" promises to be the anthology's most harrowing season yet, offering a deep dive into the psychology of one of America's most infamous murderers.