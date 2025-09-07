Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin makes history at the MTV Video Music Awards by becoming the first recipient of the Latin Icon Award, an accolade that celebrates his legacy as a global pioneer of Latin music.

The last time Ricky Martin appeared at the MTV VMAs was in 1999, when he performed "Livin' la Vida Loca" and captivated international audiences with a performance that marked a turning point for Latin music in the English-speaking market. That performance is remembered as one of the most iconic in the history of the awards show, as it paved the way for a wave of Latin artists who later followed in his footsteps.

Throughout his career, Ricky Martin has racked up several MTV awards, including recognition for his most iconic videos and his global impact. His wins in categories like Best Pop Video and Best Video by a Male Artist cemented his presence in pop culture and demonstrated that Latin music could compete on equal terms on the biggest stages.

The importance of the Latin Icon Award lies in the fact that it recognizes an artist who not only achieved commercial success but also changed the narrative of Latin representation in global music. Ricky Martin becomes the first artist to receive it, underscoring his role as a pioneer and paving the way for other artists from the region to be honored in the future.

Although the production hasn't confirmed the full track list, it is expected to include classics such as "Livin' la Vida Loca," "María," and "La Copa de la Vida," songs that established him as a symbol of Latin music globally. Rehearsal footage shows the artist accompanied by dancers and a visual display that promises a top-notch performance.

This award comes during a year of intense professional activity. Ricky Martin is in the midst of his Movimiento Tour 2025, an international tour that will take him through Latin America, the United States, and Europe. The tour, which has already included dozens of sold-out performances, reinforces his relevance and his power to attract audiences. In each city, thousands of fans sing along to his songs, consolidating the idea that his legacy does not belong to the past, but continues to shape the present of Latin music.

The 2025 MTV VMAs ceremony brings together the industry's most influential figures. LL Cool J hosts the event, and confirmed performers include Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Busta Rhymes. Mariah Carey receives the Video Vanguard Award, while Busta Rhymes is honored with the Rock the Bells Visionary Award.