Blake Lively is facing increasing scrutiny in Hollywood as her ongoing legal battle over the 2024 film "It Ends With Us" raises concerns among directors.

Sources told Radar Online her growing "Queen of Mean" reputation has directors "running so scared" they worry she may "never land another big movie role again."

The controversy began when Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment involving director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni responded with a $400 million defamation countersuit naming Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. A federal judge dismissed the countersuit, allowing Lively's trial to move forward, scheduled for March 2026.

Insiders suggest Lively's dual role as producer and lead actress on projects like "The Survival List" has intensified concerns over her control on set. "There's a lot of unease," one movie insider said.

"She's undeniably talented, but she's also developed a reputation for being controlling. Directors are questioning whether they want to deal with that kind of drama, or the possibility she may launch legal action against them."

Legal Firestorm

Court filings reveal Lively detailed instances of improvised unwanted kissing, invasion of personal space, and offensive conduct on set, which she claims were followed by a coordinated PR "smear campaign" from Baldoni's team.

According to Lively, the campaign included a proposed $30,000-a-month plan to bury her image online while avoiding visible traces. One Hollywood source noted, "Directors watched 'It Ends With Us' crumble under the weight of controversy. No one wants to end up as the next Justin Baldoni."

Unsealed texts and emails show Baldoni's team discussed controlling the film's narrative and anticipated conflict before release. Lively's legal team has labeled his actions a textbook case of "DARVO"– deny, attack, reverse victim and offender.

Blake Lively really tried to erase Justin and Christy Hall from this movie. You know the woman who spent time and care writing the script. It still angers me to watch this because I knew the first time watching it that Justin was being bullied by these women. #justinbaldoni pic.twitter.com/nDEw1MTM0d — TV & Movie Addict 🍿🦋 (@TVMovieAddict) August 28, 2025

Focus on Family

Despite the legal turmoil, Lively has taken time for family. She recently celebrated her 38th birthday quietly with Reynolds and their four children, sources say. The actress is using the pause to reconnect with personal life while her career remains under scrutiny.

Her approach to authorship has drawn attention as well.

In a past interview, she admitted, "I need authorship in order to feel fulfilled." Some admire the sentiment, but industry insiders say it "screams 'power struggle.'"

With her trial approaching, Lively's next professional choices are being closely monitored.

"Her next moves are likely to determine whether this reputation as a Hollywood Queen of Mean can be changed," a source said.