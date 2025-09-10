Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni is facing fresh accusations, adding fuel to his already intense legal fight with actress Blake Lively.

A newly released sworn statement from an unnamed individual accuses Baldoni of verbal abuse and troubling behavior during a past project.

According to People, the accuser, whose identity remains hidden for privacy reasons, claims to have had "repeated, negative interactions with Mr. Baldoni and his associates."

They also allege Baldoni was not allowed on set for most of the project and specifically asked that he not be involved in any marketing or PR efforts.

This declaration is expected to play a key role in the upcoming trial, "Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al.," set for March 2026 in New York. A source close to the case confirmed that the accuser is likely to testify.

The legal conflict between Lively and Baldoni began in December 2024, after the "Gossip Girl" star filed a sexual harassment complaint related to their work together on the film "It Ends with Us."

Two Female Cast Members to Support Lively in Harassment Case

Lively alleged that Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the movie, engaged in inappropriate behavior on set and later led a retaliatory smear campaign—claims Baldoni strongly denies.

In June 2025, Baldoni's attempt to countersue Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Adding to the case, two female cast members from "It Ends with Us" have reportedly agreed to testify in support of Lively's allegations, according to her legal team.

Lively first raised concerns in May 2023, during the movie's production, to a Sony executive.

Her updated complaint also states that another female colleague had separately reported Baldoni's alleged misconduct to both Sony and a producer.

In August 2025, actress Isabela Ferrer, who also starred in "It Ends with Us," accused Baldoni's legal team of harassment, claiming they used legal pressure in bad faith after she was subpoenaed, PageSix reported.

Both Baldoni and Lively are expected to take the stand when the trial begins in March.