Reality TV star Kelley Wolf is facing new legal trouble after being charged with violating a court-issued protective order that bars her from contacting her estranged husband, actor Scott Wolf, and their three children.

According to newly obtained court documents, Kelley, 48, was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly breaking the protective order just two days after it was issued on August 28.

The order clearly stated that she must not have direct or indirect contact with Scott, 57, or their children — Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11 — and must stay at least 300 feet away from them. Contact was only allowed through scheduled mediation sessions.

According to People, Scott claims that Kelley used a friend's phone on August 30 in an attempt to reach out to him, and also tried to contact their son Miller through another child.

This led to a formal charge and a summons for Kelley to appear in court on November 7.

"This ongoing use of the legal system has become nearly unbearable for my family's health and well-being," Kelley said in a statement.

"I have complied with everything legal and never spoken poorly about anyone. Divorce takes time, and I'm simply fighting for my children."

Scott Wolf Granted Sole Custody Amid Divorce Battle with Kelley

Kelley and Scott, who were married for over 20 years, are in the middle of a difficult divorce. In June, Scott filed for divorce, and since then, both sides have made serious claims.

Scott was recently granted temporary sole physical custody of their children, though they continue to share legal custody under a parenting agreement, US Magazine said.

Kelley's legal issues go beyond the protective order violation. She is currently facing three other misdemeanor charges, including electronic harassment and sharing private information.

In August, she was arrested after a series of troubling social media posts, some of which allegedly revealed personal details about Scott and others close to the family.

A judge has kept parts of the protective order in place. Kelley is still barred from contacting her children, but she and Scott may now speak by phone, which the court said was in the best interest of the kids. However, neither parent is required to respond if contacted.

In early September, Kelley told the court she planned to enter a treatment center for mental health support.

She checked in briefly on September 7 but left the facility the following day. She has since been staying at a hotel, according to multiple sources.

The next hearing in their divorce case is scheduled for October 23. The judge has instructed Kelley to find a lawyer before that date. Scott has been ordered to help cover her legal fees.