Actor Eric Dane raised concern among fans and colleagues on Sunday night after he unexpectedly withdrew from a highly anticipated Grey's Anatomy tribute at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, a moment that was set to mark his first big event since revealing he has ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) earlier this year.

The tribute, organized by Emmy producers, was intended to honor the 20th anniversary of Grey's Anatomy, the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history. Dane, who portrayed fan-favorite Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as "McSteamy," was scheduled to appear on stage alongside Jesse Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery for more than a decade. Instead, Williams presented the award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series alone and the tribute never happened.

Dane's absence was confirmed just hours before the broadcast, and while no official reason was given, the decision immediately alarmed fans, given his health status.

The fact that Eric Dane didn’t show up makes me sad and worried for him tbh :( — nibi🧭 (@nibimanifests) September 15, 2025

Wait Eric Dane was suppose to present with Jesse Williams 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭?! — nibi🧭 (@nibimanifests) September 15, 2025

In April 2025, the 52-year-old actor publicly announced his ALS diagnosis, calling it "a new chapter" in his life and expressing deep gratitude for the support of his family, especially his two daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine, and his ex-wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart.

"I've been diagnosed with ALS," Dane said in a statement released through his representatives. "I'm grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I want to keep working and living my life to the fullest." The news drew an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues across the industry.

In a June 2025 interview on Good Morning America, Dane shared more about the challenges he's facing. "I've lost the use of my right arm completely," he said. "My left side is weakening, and my doctors have told me there's a chance I'll lose the use of that too." He described a frightening moment while swimming, when he realized he could no longer stay afloat. "It scared me. I didn't feel safe. That's when it really hit me."

Still, Dane emphasized that he's not giving up. "I don't think this is the end of my story. I have more to do. I want to keep showing up for my family, for my work, and for my fans."

Sunday night's ceremony would have been his first time on stage since making that diagnosis public. Emmy producers had hoped to create a moment of celebration and solidarity, both for the enduring legacy of Grey's Anatomy, which debuted in March 2005, and for one of its most iconic stars. But with Dane absent, the tribute was quietly dropped. Williams presented without acknowledging the series or its milestone.

Dane was a key player on Grey's Anatomy from Season 3 through Season 9, and his character's death after a tragic plane crash remains one of the most emotional episodes in the show's history. He later returned for a guest appearance in Season 17, during a dream sequence as Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) was in a coma.

Outside of Grey's, Dane has appeared in The Last Ship and is a series regular on HBO's Euphoria, which is expected to return for a third and final season in 2026. He is also part of the upcoming Prime Video series Countdown.