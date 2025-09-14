On the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, country legend and actress Reba McEntire took a moment to reflect on a deeply personal topic: the children of her late former stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away in August following a private battle with melanoma.

"We miss him, we miss him every minute," McEntire said, visibly moved.

Brandon, who was Reba's stepson during her marriage to music manager Narvel Blackstock, left behind four children: Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock from a previous relationship, and River Rose Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock, his two young children with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson. McEntire has maintained a close relationship with all four children over the years, and her comments served as a public affirmation that their bond remains strong.

"The kids are doing well, bonding," she said when asked about how the kids are doing. They know "God's got this."

Following Brandon's passing, McEntire shared an emotional tribute on social media, referring to him as her "stepson/oldest son." She wrote that her family had "a big hole in our hearts" and that Brandon "fought with everything he had."

"The kids are leaning on each other," a source close to the family shared recently. "And Reba's been a real anchor."

In addition to honoring her late stepson's memory, McEntire also shared a joyful personal update. During red carpet interviews, she confirmed that she is now engaged to actor Rex Linn, her longtime partner and co-star on the NBC sitcom Happy's Place.

The couple, who affectionately call each other "Tater Tot" and "Sugar Tot," have been together since 2020. Linn has frequently accompanied McEntire at public events, and fans have watched their chemistry unfold on screen and off. The Emmy red carpet marked their first public appearance as an engaged couple. McEntire's representative later confirmed the engagement in a statement, calling the couple "ecstatic" and "deeply grateful for the support."

McEntire and Linn met decades ago on a movie set but didn't reconnect romantically until after the pandemic began. Their relationship blossomed over long phone calls and shared meals during quarantine, and they've been nearly inseparable since.

In another moment of red-carpet buzz, McEntire revealed a nostalgic surprise for longtime TV fans: Season 2 of Happy's Place will feature a special Taxi reunion, with Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane set to guest star. The cameo-heavy storyline is expected to blend the show's present-day workplace comedy with winks to one of television's most beloved classic series.

The announcement highlights Happy's Place's growing momentum. McEntire plays Bobbie, the no-nonsense owner of a family-run bar, in the series, which has become a cornerstone of NBC's comedy slate. With its mix of heartfelt moments and workplace humor, the show has earned strong ratings and critical praise, and the planned Taxi reunion is already generating buzz online.

Then she shared the stage with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, who performed "Thank You for Being a Friend" in a tribute to the "Golden Girls," to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic series.