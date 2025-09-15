Paula Deen once again sparked controversy by taking a new swipe at the late Anthony Bourdain in her latest documentary, 'Canceled: The Paula Deen Story,' and fans and food media watchers are accusing her of acting out again.

The 78-year-old ex-Food Network celebrity, whose life was ruined by a 2013 racism controversy, brought up her long-standing beef with Bourdain in the film's one segment, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6.

In the documentary, Deen responded to Bourdain's notorious 2011 insult, when he declared her 'the worst, most dangerous person to America' for serving unhealthy foods and joining up with corporations that specialize in processed fare.

@NOLABravesFan Paula hardly the worst person in America. Just most destructive influence on FN. Nice lady, though, yes? — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) August 18, 2011

Replying to the remark, Deen joked, "I don't know what he was off in these foreign countries eating. Bat brains or something like that. I think I'll just stick with my fried chicken."

She went on with a comment that struck many as even more inflammatory: "God rest his soul. I felt like he didn't like anybody. Not even himself, maybe... He started something with me, and I'd never even met him."

While Bourdain softened his tone later on, he was still a strong critic of Deen and the rest of the Food Network crew, including Rachael Ray, Guy Fieri, and Sandra Lee.

Parts Unknown host Bourdain died in 2018 by suicide at age 61 after struggling with depression.

Deen's remarks have faced stinging criticism on social media, with the majority calling her words inopportune and opportunistic.

One user wrote, "This is very unnecessary for Deen. Bourdain is no longer here. Let him RIP."

Another commenter chimed in, "NOT the way to rehabilitate your reputation, Paula!"

A third accused Deen of attempting to remain relevant: "Typical maga boomer, failed at her life professionally... now she has to try to springboard off the tombstones of the [unalive] to try to get back into the public eye."

Anthony Bourdain refused to film for CNN unless they gave him 100% say in everything he did and he was able to showcase cultures that never get air in American media. all Paula Deen did was steal black recipes and call her employees the n-word like let's be serious https://t.co/lVbMWEwjl6 — average miw enjoyer (@redwhteboom) September 9, 2025

Deen's reputation suffered a dramatic decline in 2013 after, under oath, she admitted to having used racial slurs.

The backlash resulted in her losing Food Network contract, endorsement contracts, and a bruised restaurant empire, most recently underscored by the sudden shutdown of her Georgia properties in July.