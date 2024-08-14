An old video from 11 years ago about the racist allegations against celebrity chef Paula Deen is gaining attention online once more.

In the resurfaced video, Black cook Dora Charles claimed that after working with Deen for two decades, she was abandoned once the Food Network hired the chef.

Deen had once praised Charles, saying, "She is in charge of that kitchen at the Lady & Sons. If it's a southern dish, you better not put it out unless it passes this woman's tongue," referring to Charles, who was the primary cook at Deen's restaurant in Savannah, Georgia.

In a 2013 interview with 'The New York Times,' Charles recounted a conversation with Deen before she became a TV star. Deen allegedly promised, "Stick with me, one day, if I get rich, you get rich."

Charles alleged that Deen, 77, failed to keep her alleged promise and expressed her belief that Deen is racist based on her experiences. Charles claimed to have heard Deen use racial slurs, including the N-word.

A clip from Charles' interview resurfaced on TikTok Monday. While some users were already familiar with the interview, others were shocked to learn of Deen's alleged exploitation of a Black woman.

One user reacted, "I don't put nothing past Paula Deen!!!" Another added, "I always knew it. The way Paula would season her food was too familiar." A third user suggested, "Paula Deen needs to give this lady the money she worked hard for so she can open up her own restaurant!"

Though Charles did not get her own restaurant, she released a cookbook, "A Real Southern Cook" in 2015.

Charles isn't the only former associate accusing Deen of bigotry.

Former manager Lisa Jackson sued the Albany, Georgia, native for racial and sexual discrimination in 2013. The case was reportedly dismissed due to Jackson's race, with unverified rumors of a settlement between Jackson and Deen.

Despite the lawsuit's conclusion, Deen's career suffered.

The author and TV personality admitted to using racial slurs in a court deposition, leading the Food Network to cancel her shows. Retailers also severed ties with her.

Deen apologized on YouTube and appeared on 'Today' denying racist accusations. She later returned to TV with appearances on "Dancing with the Stars" and "MasterChef: Legends."

Deen went viral in June 2024 due to her appearance that revived old criticisms.

Meanwhile, Dora Charles has stayed mostly out of the public eye, though she appeared in a 2015 documentary discussing her Southern cooking roots.