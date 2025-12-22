Supermodel Anok Yai has shared an emotional update about her health after undergoing robotic lung surgery, revealing a serious condition she quietly battled for more than a year.

The 28-year-old fashion star opened up in a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 19, explaining that a congenital defect had been putting strain on her heart and damaging her lungs.

Yai said she only learned about the condition after symptoms slowly appeared. "For the past year, I've been dealing with this silent battle," she wrote, explaining that what once caused no problems eventually turned into a lingering cough, PageSix reported.

Over time, that cough became chest pain, coughing up blood, and moments when breathing felt difficult.

Photos and videos shared in the post showed Yai recovering in a hospital bed at NYU Langone Health in New York City, reading books and using oxygen as she healed.

Despite her worsening symptoms, Yai admitted she kept working while searching for the right medical care.

She said she hoped there would be a perfect moment to pause, but realized her health could not wait.

"I quickly realized there was never going to be a 'right time,'" she shared, adding that the condition would only continue to worsen without treatment.

Supermodel Anok Yai Thanks Doctors

Yai did not name her exact diagnosis, but confirmed she underwent robotic lung surgery, a minimally invasive procedure that uses small incisions and robotic tools.

According to People, she described the surgery as successful and thanked her medical team for giving her "more time."

She expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Robert Cerfolio and his team, as well as Dr. Harmik Soukiasian, who helped discover the condition. She also praised the doctors and nurses at NYU Langone for their care.

The model reflected on how the experience changed her outlook. Known for her strong work ethic, Yai said she once believed she could push through anything.

"The universe has a way of slowing you down and waking you up," she wrote, acknowledging the lesson her health scare taught her.

Yai ended her message by thanking her friends and family for being there when she woke up from surgery. "For now, I'm healing ... but I'll be back," she assured fans.

Support quickly poured in from across the fashion and entertainment world. Naomi Campbell sent love and prayers for healing, while Heidi Klum, Iman, and WNBA star Angel Reese also shared encouraging messages.

Just weeks before her surgery, Yai was honored as Model of the Year at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London