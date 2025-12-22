Photos released by the Department of Justice show convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shirtless with what appears to be a young child, according to a report on December 21.

As per RadarOnline, these photos are part of documents that have been released due to The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by former President Donald Trump, requiring the DOJ to release these documents involving Epstein's sex trafficking investigation.

In the picture, Epstein can be clearly viewed as smiling in a living room setting, with a small leg clad in a black shoe visible behind a chair, indicating the presence of a child. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has confirmed that more Epstein documents are set to be released, but heavy redactions must be made.

The House Oversight Committee has begun releasing photographs recovered from Epstein's property. These photographs have been retrieved from among almost 100,000 documents that are related to the case.

It also contains photographs of Epstein with famous people, including Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Donald Trump. Those people have not been accused of any sort of crime.

Philstar reported, commenting on the photo releases, Angel Ureña, ex-deputy chief of staff to Clinton, spoke on the matter on X, saying, "They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be."

Gates also admitted his previous relationships with Epstein in a Wall Street Journal interview, where he said, "In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him... I thought it would help me with global health philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that; it was just a huge mistake."

The DOJ's method was condemned by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said, "The sheer number of blacked-out pages in the documents makes it very hard to get the transparency that Congress seeks."

According to The New York Times, Schumer stated, "The act of dropping a huge pile of blacked-out pages on Congress defies the spirit of transparency required by the law."

The DOJ's ongoing release of documents is intended to make public the availability of documents related to the Epstein case. However, redactions and the pace of released documents have been seen as potentially undermining this purpose.