Trey Smith, the eldest son of actor and musician Will Smith, is now in the limelight following a recent social media post that sparked renewed talk about his plans to become a musician and whether or not he compares to his siblings in this regard.

Trey, who turns 34 this year, has maintained a rather low profile, developing his resume in the background as a DJ and producer using the name DJ Ace.

His repertoire has mainly included house as well as electronic music tracks, although in the past, he produced a 2012 song called "Find You Somewhere," which included his younger siblings Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, who were still new in show business at the time.

This low-key approach changed on Dec. 18, when he posted a video of himself performing a rendition of Justin Timberlake's song "End of Time" released in 2017.

In the video, he sings the R&B song while seated indoors, attempting to demonstrate his vocal skills through various gestures. While some fans praised him, the video elicited sharp criticisms once posted outside his account.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the performance got straight comments when it was reposted on The Shade Room, where individuals aired their concerns about Trey's singing abilities and mocked the fact that his father's home studio was freely available to him. One of the comments posted read, "If you don't stop playing in yo daddy studio."

The internet backlash served as a reminder to Trey of the pressures that come with being a member of one of the most famous families in the entertainment industry. Will Smith's eight Grammys have created a lofty musical goal from the family's early work as a hip-hop group. Trey's mother, Sheree Zampino, also had some follow-through success in the entertainment industry as an actress and producer.

After Will Smith's marriage to actress Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, the family's musical presence became an important part of the family's identity.

In the early 2000s, Pinkett Smith was the face of the rock band Wicked Wisdom. Meanwhile, Willow and Jaden Smith were also starting out as recording artists. Willow initially gained fame with her single "Whip My Hair" and eventually became a Grammy-nominated artist. Jaden released the huge hit single "ICON" in 2017.

Trey has on occasion received praise for his work, especially for a freestyle video he recorded earlier in the year that showcased his rhythmic flow. Some critics felt he was better off in terms of production, especially in electronic music, rather than in performing himself. Currently, Trey is still posting music that he produces on the internet.

This has been ongoing since at least 2014. He has continued on this same basis since then. According to a quote in Atlanta Black Star, Trey's current popularity reflects both the fascination and criticism that frequently follow those trying to carve out their own niches as artists in the shadow of a famous surname.

In other News, Will Smith became emotional while reflecting on the birth of his eldest son, Trey, during an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on October 3, 2024, describing it as "probably one of the most terrifying times of my life," according to People. He recalled the overwhelming responsibility of bringing Trey home and how it made him reflect on his own father, saying, "I remember that first night. I can't even talk about it. Because I had talked so crazy about my father and all the stuff my father didn't do. And then I was like, 'Oh no, it is my turn now.'"

Smith shared that he made a heartfelt promise to his son to do everything he could to be a good father, later performing his song Just the Two of Us and becoming visibly moved, while also mixing humor into his memories of the chaotic early days of parenthood.