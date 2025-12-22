Katie Maloney is finally speaking up after a shocking comment made by her former "Vanderpump Rules" costar Tom Sandoval sparked backlash online.

The moment unfolded during Sandoval's live show in Pittsburgh on December 20, where he took part in a game of "F***, Marry, Kill" involving former castmates.

What started as a joke quickly turned controversial when Sandoval compared Maloney to murder victims in a way many viewers found disturbing.

During the game, Sandoval, 43, brought up true crime shows and said that victims are often remembered as women whose "smile would light up the room."

He then claimed Maloney, 38, was "the opposite" and said she did not light up a room at all, US Magazine reported.

He went further by suggesting she was in "no danger of being murdered," before choosing her as the person he would "murder" in the game. Videos of the moment spread quickly on social media and soon reached Maloney.

Maloney did not stay silent for long. Responding in an Instagram comment on December 21, she wrote, "Lol well he has the characteristics of a murderer."

Her short but sharp reply made clear that the tension between the two remains strong. Sandoval has not publicly addressed her response, though requests for comment have been made.

SANDOVAL: *coked out ramble about somebody he hasn’t seen in two years*



KATIE MALONEY: “he could be a killer 🤷‍♀️”



He shaded her so she blacked out the fucking sun on him lmao #PumpRules https://t.co/CwruHAwjxE — Wrex Weed (@wrexweed) December 21, 2025

Katie Maloney Opens Up About Life

The strained relationship is not new. Maloney and Sandoval were original cast members on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." For years, Maloney was married to Sandoval's close friend Tom Schwartz.

Their divorce in 2022 came shortly before Sandoval's highly publicized affair with Ariana Madix, who is now one of Maloney's closest friends and business partners. The two women co-own the Something About Her sandwich shop.

According to RealityBurb, since the show has been recast for season 12, Maloney has kept her distance from most of the former cast. She has openly shared that she only remains friends with one person and admitted she "can't stand" the rest.

That feeling played a big role in her decision to leave the show for good.

Maloney has also spoken honestly about where she stands with Schwartz. She says they are on good terms but no longer close, and the dogs they once shared now mostly live with him.

Filming after their divorce, along with sharing pet custody, became overwhelming. "That's why this past year... I was like, I'm not coming back to the show," she explained.

As for the reboot, Maloney questioned why Bravo chose to keep the same title with a brand-new cast, calling the move "a little strange."