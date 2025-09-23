Travis Kelce may have recently gotten engaged to pop superstar Taylor Swift, but according to him, his mom is already pushing for the next step: grandkids.

On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that his mom, Donna Kelce, has made it clear she wants him and Swift to start a family soon.

During a candid conversation with NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the brothers discussed how parents sometimes "rank" their children, according to US Magazine.

"Mom's always had Travis No. 1. I do know," Jason, 37, joked. Travis, 35, quickly replied, "Right now, Mom has Jason No. 1 because he has kids."

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are parents to four young daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and baby Finn — and their growing family seems to have bumped Jason to the top of their mom's list.

"She has said that," Jason confirmed. "She's made that comment. She's putting the pressure on him."

Donna Kelce Gets Sentimental Over Travis and Taylor's Love Story

Sanders playfully joined in, teasing Travis: "What you waiting on, Dad?"

Travis and Taylor Swift, both 34, got engaged in August with a romantic, rose-filled proposal that they shared on Instagram.

While wedding plans are still in the early stages, family involvement is already deep. Donna Kelce, in particular, has been very emotional about the moment.

A source told People magazine that Donna has been saving "photos, notes, and flowers" from the couple's engagement and is holding on to every memory.

"She's very sentimental," the source said. "She wants to remember every detail."

Donna has also been supportive of Swift's involvement in the Kelce family's podcast. Back in August, Swift's appearance on "New Heights" drew massive attention, and Donna later told sources the episode was "very loving" and "authentic."

Even Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie, has shared how great Travis is with kids, calling him "king of the funcles" — fun uncles — and saying he gives their daughters his full attention.