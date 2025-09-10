Travis Kelce is closer than ever to making what could be the toughest decision of his career: walking away from football.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, now in the final year of his $34.25 million contract, has been weighing retirement since the team's Super Bowl loss in February. While he chose to return for the 2025 season, a source close to Kelce says this year is likely his last.

"A handful of things have to happen – or have to not happen – that will ultimately make Travis make his final decision on playing any longer after this season," the source told the Daily Mail. "This should be the end."

Taylor Swift Keeping Out of Kelce's Decision

Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift this summer has fueled speculation that marriage is influencing his decision to retire. The source, however, made clear she is not pressuring him.

"Taylor is not going to be the Gisele or Yoko of Travis and his career," the insider said. "She is not forcing his hand in any way and wants him to make his own decision."

Kelce has discussed his future with a positive vibe, stating that "a lot to look forward to in TV and in life" after his retirement. He also gets a visual of his next steps from the fact that his sibling, Jason, has made a smooth and successful entry into the world of broadcasting.

Chiefs' Season Could Decide His Future

Kansas City's performance this season could be the final factor. The source explained that if the team reaches and wins the Super Bowl, it could be the "perfect swan song." If they fall short, Kelce may reconsider a return.

"Kansas City would give him another contract," the source said. "The final answer will come about at the end of the season. He is leaning to leave, but it will be his choice."

Kelce had a summer of achievement that included a surprise proposal to Swift, performing publicly where he made known that she is his fiancée, and many other things.

"It was the first time I introduced Taylor as my fiancée to my teammates," Kelce said. "It was pretty cool. I still get giddy. It is still fresh."

He was able to pack a lot of activity into his off-season as he attended Swift's "Eras Tour," made a brief appearance for "Happy Gilmore 2," and was the host of the game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

Kelce was very committed during training camp but unfortunately, he and the Chiefs lost their first game against the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-21 in São Paulo.

Kelce did score a touchdown in the second half but admitted after the game that he is focused on getting the team back on track and making one last Super Bowl run before a possible retirement.