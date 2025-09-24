Errol Musk, the estranged father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, is facing serious accusations of child sexual abuse involving five of his children and stepchildren.

The claims come from a detailed investigation by The New York Times, which cites police records, court documents, and interviews with family members.

According to the report, the first allegation was made in 1993 by Jana Bezuidenhout, Errol's stepdaughter, who was just 4 years old at the time.

She reportedly told relatives that Errol had touched her inappropriately at their family home in South Africa.

A decade later, Jana allegedly told her family that she found Errol sniffing her dirty underwear, PageSix reported. When confronted, Errol denied the claim, saying he had been cleaning her room.

The allegations didn't stop there. Family members later accused Errol of abusing two of his daughters and a stepson.

In 2022, a 5-year-old son that Errol had with Jana reportedly told relatives that "dad gropes his behind."

His grandmother, Heide-Mari Bezuidenhout—Jana's mother and Errol's ex-wife—allegedly texted a family member saying, "He screamed, 'No, dad.'" The police were contacted, but the case was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

Errol Musk Denies Abuse Allegations, Calls Claims 'Nonsense'

In a statement to The New York Times, Errol Musk, 79, strongly denied all accusations. "There was no evidence because this is nonsense," he said, calling the allegations "false and nonsense in the extreme."

He also claimed that the accusations were part of an effort by family members to get money from his son, Elon Musk.

Errol and Jana later became romantically involved when she was in her late 20s. According to People, they had two children together, although Jana told sources they only share one.

"My kids are safe and looked after," she said, adding that they no longer live with Errol.

Elon Musk has not publicly responded to the recent report, but past comments show deep tension with his father.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon called Errol "a terrible human being" and said, "Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done."