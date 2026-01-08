Bill Hader and Ali Wong have ended their relationship after more than two years together.

The actors, who first went public as a couple in April 2023, have decided to go their separate ways while keeping things friendly and supportive. People confirmed.

A source close to the pair said the breakup was mainly caused by busy schedules and family responsibilities.

"It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali's upcoming stand-up tour and Bill's various film and TV projects this year," the source shared.

Both stars are parents and have demanding careers, which made spending time together harder than expected.

Even so, there is no bad blood between them. According to the source, Hader and Wong are "focusing on their work and kids, while continuing to support and root for each other."

The insider added that the split is "very amicable," and the two remain friends who are still in touch.

Tearful Ali Wong and Bill Hader seen hugging in emotional goodbye 2 months before breakup news https://t.co/CkBfkkbXB1 pic.twitter.com/iggGpLfCgv — Page Six (@PageSix) January 7, 2026

Why Ali Wong Didn't Mention Bill Hader

News of the breakup comes after months of fan speculation. In January 2025, Wong attended the Golden Globes alone and did not mention Hader in her acceptance speech when she won Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television for her Netflix special "Single Lady."

At the time, Hader's representative said he missed the event due to a health issue and that the couple was still together.

Before that, the pair had appeared close in public. According to US Magazine, they attended the 2024 Golden Globes together, where Hader kissed Wong before she went onstage to accept her award for "Beef."

They were also photographed at the premiere of Peacock's "Laid" in December 2024.

Hader and Wong's relationship has had a few chapters. They were first linked in fall 2022 but briefly split that December.

They reunited in early 2023 after Wong separated from her former husband, Justin Hakuta. Her divorce was finalized in May 2024.

In "Ali Wong: Single Lady," released in October 2024, Wong shared how Hader reached out when he learned about her divorce.

She revealed that he told her he had a crush on her "forever" and even sent her flowers while she was traveling in Europe.

"I did fall in love again," she said in the special, hinting at their romance without naming him directly.