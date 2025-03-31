Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were spotted together in Dallas, Texas, reigniting speculation about their relationship amid rumors that the actress has split from her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

The "Anyone But You" co-stars attended a rehearsal dinner for Powell's sister Leslie at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex restaurant on Sunday, according to photos shared by DeuxMoi. An anonymous source who spoke with the outlet said Sweeney and Powell were "seemingly together" at the dinner.

However, a report from TMZ dismissed the claims and noted that the actress was very close friends with Leslie and had already RSVP'd for the event with her best friend months before she put a pause on her wedding with Davino.

The sighting comes amid rumors that Sweeney may have broken up with Davino. In February, the actress postponed their wedding, which was originally scheduled for May. Sources attributed the delay to Sweeney's demanding career, which includes several high-profile projects such as Euphoria, Barbarella, and a biopic on boxer Christy Martin.

Then, just last week, Sweeney removed a photo from her Instagram carousel that showed her and Davino kissing. Shortly after, it was reported that she called off the wedding, with sources saying that the pair's relationship had been "rocky for a long time." However, the source insisted that they are not yet "fully split."

Sweeney and Powell became the subject of intense speculation in 2023 while they were promoting their romantic comedy film "Anyone But You." The actors had palpable chemistry on screen and were plagued with rumors of an on-set affair. The rumors were fueled further after Powell's longtime girlfriend, Gigi Paris, broke off with him.

The pair later denied any romantic relationship, noting that they took advantage of the speculation as part of a deliberate marketing strategy for the film.