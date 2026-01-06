Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, are celebrating the arrival of their first child after a long and emotional journey that included a life-saving surgery and years of healing.

The couple announced that their baby girl, Everley Capri Hough, was born on December 29, 2025, just days before the new year.

The "Dancing with the Stars" stars shared the news in a touching social media post, showing a black-and-white photo of their hands holding their newborn's tiny feet.

"Every step of our lives has led us to you," they wrote. "Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed."

Friends, family, and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments with love and support. Julianne Hough, Derek's sister, wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet angel Everley."

Valentin Chmerkovskiy called the baby their "greatest creation yet," while Danica McKellar added, "Every chapter brings new adventures — enjoy them all!"

The joyful moment comes nearly two years after Erbert faced a serious medical emergency.

In December 2023, she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma caused by a burst blood vessel and had to undergo an emergency craniectomy, FoxBusiness reported.

At the time, Derek praised her strength, saying she inspired him with her "will, strength, and resilience."

Can't wait until these lil feet get their first pair of dancing shoes 🥹 Congratulations to Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Hough on their sweet baby, Everley. 💜

Derek Hough Praises Wife's Strength During Pregnancy

Looking back, Erbert recently shared how much the experience changed her. "I was fighting for my life... and now, here I am creating life," she wrote.

She described the past two years as filled with fear, healing, hope, and gratitude. "What a miracle it is," she added.

The couple, who married in August 2023, had shared their excitement about becoming parents earlier in 2025.

According to Holla, in July, they revealed they were expecting, and later, Erbert opened up about a past miscarriage, calling Everley their "rainbow baby."

She explained that sharing her story was important to honor the child they lost and to support other families who have been through the same pain.

Derek also spoke proudly about his wife during her pregnancy. "Watching her navigate this pregnancy with such grace, calm, and strength is one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," he said.

He added that after all she had been through, seeing her carry new life filled his heart.