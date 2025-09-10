King Charles is coming under new scrutiny after joking about his health during a visit to cancer patients, with accusations that the palace is playing down the seriousness of his illness.

The 76-year-old monarch, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer since February 2024, visited Midland Metropolitan University Hospital this week.

While speaking with patients and staff, Charles insisted he was "not too bad," drawing praise from some but skepticism from others.

In a conversation with 73-year-old patient Matthew Shinda, who is receiving treatment for prostate cancer, the King appeared upbeat.

Shinda told him, "It's nice to see that you're recovering well."

Charles replied: "I'm not too bad, thank you very much. Half the problem is detecting it, isn't it, in time. As long as they are making you comfortable."

Later, discussing with 85-year-old Jacqueline Page and her husband, Jeff, 82, the King made light of growing old.

"This is the terrible thing, as I'm discovering already – bits don't work so well, do they, once you get past 70," he joked.

But beneath the smiles, palace sources indicate a more troubled scene.

"Charles is putting on a brave face because he wants to reassure the public, but the truth is he's much weaker than he lets on," a royal insider revealed to RadarOnline.com.

"These upbeat comments are more about optics than reality – he knows people look to him for strength."

Another insider supplemented: "He's trying to appear relatable, joking about age and frailty, but privately it's no joke. Charles is acutely aware his prognosis is uncertain. The smiles and humor are a mask."

Despite highlighting recent progress in the treatment of cancer and commissioning a commemorative plaque during the hospital visit, critics contend that his public appearances are strictly stage-managed.

"The palace spin is relentless," said one palace insider who has attended royal health briefings.

"They insist Charles is bouncing back, yet his appearances are heavily managed and limited in duration."

Palace officials have continued to characterize the King as 'resilient' and 'dedicated' to his work. But campaigners argue that the public has a right to know the real state of the monarch.

Charles became king in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and has established public service at the heart of his rule since then, although growing health issues are beginning to affect him.