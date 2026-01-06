Bethenny Frankel is recovering after bringing home a bacterial infection from her holiday trip to St. Barts.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum revealed the news in a TikTok video, showing a large red rash on her face and explaining that she had to leave the island early because of it.

"POV: You left St. Barths 3 days early and brought home a bacterial infection," Frankel wrote over the video.

According to ENews, she later added a short caption, joking, "Allergic to St. Barths." The 55-year-old shared the clip with her followers to give a raw look at what she called an unexpected souvenir from the trip.

The vacation was meant to be a special mother-daughter getaway with her 15-year-old daughter, Bryn.

Frankel said they had visited the island in 2023 and enjoyed it, which is why she chose it again. This time, however, she said the experience felt very different.

In another TikTok, Frankel explained that she was "itching to get off" the island. She described the scene as overly flashy and focused on money and fashion.

"Every day you go to either a beach or a beach club at a hotel and it would be the 'Hunger Games' of fashion and money," she said.

She added that people were not dressed casually and that it all felt like a competition.

Bethenny Frankel contracted a bacterial infection on her face after partying in St. Barts for NYE https://t.co/aycQJZNs7i pic.twitter.com/woxSOKioQT — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2026

Bethenny Frankel Admits Regret Over Vacation

Frankel also shared that seeing young people spending huge amounts of money made her uncomfortable.

She said lunches cost as much as a big family party and that she did not like having her daughter around that kind of environment.

"I felt like a bad parent," she admitted, explaining that she did not want Bryn to think that lifestyle was norma, PageSix reported.

The reality star said she began feeling anxious as soon as they arrived. "The minute we got there I started to feel anxiety. I just did not feel like I made a good choice for myself and for Bryn," she said.

After receiving very sad news about a friend passing away, Frankel decided to pack up in the middle of the night. She and Bryn left St. Barts on New Year's Day.

Despite the stress and the infection, Frankel shared that she still found meaningful moments on the trip. She said she spent special time with friends and with Bryn and tried to focus on what truly mattered.

St. Barts was crowded with celebrities during the holidays, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, and Camila Cabello.

Frankel even posted, "Don't believe everything on social media," reminding fans that what looks perfect online is not always the full story.