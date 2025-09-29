Tensions within the royal family have flared again after Prince Harry claimed that unnamed palace insiders are trying to sabotage his efforts to rebuild a relationship with his father, King Charles III.

According to a report by The Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace is said to be "saddened and perplexed" by Harry's recent public statement. Senior aides had reportedly been working quietly to improve the strained relationship between father and son.

This new fallout comes after The Sun reported that Harry's brief meeting with King Charles on September 10 felt "formal" and left the Duke of Sussex feeling like "an official visitor" instead of family.

The 54-minute meeting at Clarence House marked the first in-person conversation between the two since February 2024.

Prince Harry, however, pushed back strongly. A spokesperson for the Duke told sources, "The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

The spokesperson also confirmed that Harry brought a framed photo to the meeting as a gift, but clarified, "The image did not contain the Duke and Duchess," correcting earlier reports that it was a family portrait, BBC said.

Palace Insiders Disappointed by Timing of Harry's Remarks

Sources close to King Charles expressed disappointment, saying that while the King remains open to improving their relationship, any reconciliation must be handled privately.

One palace insider told sources, "Friends of the King are saddened by the tone and timing of the Duke's remarks."

Despite spending four days in the UK earlier this month, Harry's visit did not include a meeting with his brother, Prince William. The relationship between the brothers remains strained.

According to Page Six, palace aides have reiterated King Charles' firm stance that Harry cannot return as a "part-time royal."

As one source explained, "There cannot be 'half-in, half-out' members of the working royal family," a position first made clear by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020 and now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.