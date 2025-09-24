Prince Harry met face-to-face with King Charles after almost two years this month. The monarch and his son discussed family matters during an unofficial 55-minute tea.

However, the monarch's visit to Harry's children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, whom he has not met for over three years, might be imminent due to the latest handshakes and exchanges of warm greetings between father and son.

The latest meeting is hailed as the most significant one in terms of the Duke of Sussex's relationship with the royal family.

However, Meghan Markle is reportedly deeply concerned about the reunion and its potential impact on their future.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly anxious about Harry's renewed ties to the royal family. According to Heat, she fears the palace could be using "divide-and-conquer tactics" to draw him back in.

One insider told the outlet that Harry is "clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of this meeting," which is pulling his focus away from their life in California. Meghan's main worry, the source added, is that they could pull a wedge between them.

Meghan 'Wants Guarantees' Before Returning to the UK

As Harry sees the break-in with his dad as a new start, Meghan is said to be as skeptical. She reportedly still recalls being left unsupported publicly, treated poorly by the media while in the UK, and receiving no formal apology from the institution.

"She's happy Harry's making peace with his dad," the insider said, "but anyone who knows Meghan will tell you she's dreading going back to the UK."

She is reportedly not going to agree to go with their children unless she is given the assurance that they will be safe and that there will not be too much media attention, according to the report.

Harry, who lost his High Court case over publicly funded security, according to The Guardian, is pushing to have his protection reinstated. "He's saying it could all happen very quickly once Charles gives the OK," a source said. Meghan, however, worries the scrutiny and criticism will be as intense as ever.

The duchess is focused on maintaining the life they have built in Montecito. She marked Harry's 41st birthday by posting a photo from his army days, captioned, "Oh hi, Birthday Boy," according to People. She also toasted his return from Europe on Instagram with a glass of rosé from her As Ever brand.

According to Heat's insiders, Meghan has been "noticeably clingier lately" and is doubling down on date nights and small gestures to reinforce their connection.

"She won't lose him that easily," one source said, explaining that Meghan wants Harry to remember why he left royal life behind in the first place.

Despite her unease, Meghan is reportedly supportive of Harry's reconciliation efforts, even if she is "gritting her teeth a bit."

Harry has reportedly told her there is "nothing to be nervous about" and believes that if they "play their cards right," they can enjoy the benefits of royal ties while continuing their independent careers and philanthropy.