Actor Josh Hartnett was briefly hospitalized after being involved in a car crash with a police vehicle in St. John's, Newfoundland on September 25, local authorities confirmed.

The crash took place in the early hours of the morning, around 1 a.m., according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC).

Hartnett, 47, was a passenger in an SUV when it collided with a police patrol car. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

The SUV was reportedly driven by a 59-year-old man, whose identity has not been released.

According to ENews, both he and Hartnett were taken to the hospital with what police called "minor injuries."

The officer involved was also checked at a local hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Hartnett confirmed that the actor has since been released from the hospital and is back to work on set. "Josh is okay and continuing filming," the rep said in a brief statement.

At the time of the accident, Hartnett was traveling from the set of his upcoming Netflix series, currently filming in Newfoundland. The untitled series began production in early August and is led by Jesse McKeown, best known for his work on "The Umbrella Academy."

New Netflix Series Marks Hartnett's Return



The six-episode show follows the story of a remote coastal town facing strange attacks from a mysterious sea creature.

Hartnett is not only starring in the series but also serving as an executive producer. The cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Charlie Heaton, Willow Kean, Ruby Stokes, Rohan Campbell, and Kaleb Horn.

The RNC has asked any witnesses or those with video footage of the collision to contact authorities to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Hartnett, who rose to fame in the early 2000s with films like "Pearl Harbor" and "Black HawkDown," has been more selective in recent years, choosing roles that allow him to balance work and family life, US Magazine reported.

He shares four children with his wife, actress Tamsin Egerton. The actor made a major comeback in 2023 with a role in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and continues to take on projects, including M. Night Shyamalan's "Trap" and an upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "Verity."