NBA superstar LeBron James is officially no longer part of a car crash lawsuit tied to his son, Bronny James.

Court documents filed on June 20 confirm that the two women suing over the 2022 crash — April Lopez and Kiara McGillen — have dropped all claims against the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

The situation goes back to a car accident that happened on November 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.

At the time, Bronny James—now 20—was said to be driving a 2022 Audi that belongs to his dad, LeBron James. LeBron wasn't there when the crash happened.

The plaintiffs claim Bronny was driving recklessly and caused the crash. Lopez says she experienced neck and back pain, headaches, and emotional stress.

McGillen also claimed injury and financial losses. Both women say their car was badly damaged and that they missed work while recovering.

According to US Magazine, Lopez initially sought over $234,000 in damages, while McGillen listed losses at about $48,000.

Their lawsuit claimed both LeBron and Bronny were negligent in allowing the car to be operated and maintained improperly.

How LeBron and Bronny James responded to stunning car crash lawsuit https://t.co/DuCE7vxKkc pic.twitter.com/bAW6nogiJh — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2025

LeBron, Bronny Deny All Claims in Crash Lawsuit

But LeBron and Bronny's legal team strongly denied the accusations. "They deny each and every allegation," the defense stated in court filings.

They also argued that the plaintiffs' own actions may have contributed to the crash. "Any injuries were caused in whole or in part by plaintiffs not acting as a reasonably careful person would," the James' attorneys said.

LeBron's removal from the lawsuit came after a private agreement with the plaintiffs.

Though details of that deal remain confidential, the court has confirmed that all legal claims against him have been dismissed. Bronny, however, remains part of the ongoing lawsuit.

In earlier legal filings, the defense also noted that neither the California Highway Patrol nor the Palmdale Sheriff's Station has a report of the crash on file, USA Today said.

This lack of police documentation could play a role in Bronny's case moving forward.

As of now, Bronny and his legal team continue to fight the lawsuit. They maintain that he was not negligent and that the plaintiffs' claims are exaggerated or unfounded.