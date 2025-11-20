Lionsgate released the first teaser trailer for "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" on November 20, exactly one year before the film's theatrical debut.

The footage provides audiences with their first look at how young Haymitch Abernathy became the hardened mentor fans met in the original "Hunger Games" films, played by Joseph Zada.​

The trailer opens with Glenn Close's character, Drusilla Sickle, announcing that District 12 must provide double the number of tributes for the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell. This special edition of the games is one of the deadliest competitions in Panem's history, featuring 48 tributes instead of the traditional 24.

The trailer then cuts to the arena itself, revealing a lush landscape filled with wildflowers and mountain scenery that masks the deadly dangers lurking beneath. The beautiful setting contains poisonous flowers and dangerous animals that will claim each tribute until one survives.​

The teaser showcases Haymitch alongside fellow tributes, including District 12's Maysilee Donner, portrayed by McKenna Grace, as they navigate the brutal competition and form alliances. The footage also reveals a symbolic flint striker shaped like a snake on one end and a mockingjay on the other, which becomes central to Haymitch's victory in the games.​

Beyond the arena, the trailer provides glimpses into Haymitch's personal life before becoming the cynical victor audiences know from the original trilogy. Viewers meet Lenore Dove Baird, Haymitch's love interest, played by Whitney Peak, who offers context for the relationships that will shape his future. The footage also introduces younger versions of characters who would later have significant roles in Panem's story, including Plutarch Heavensbee, played by Jesse Plemons, and President Snow, portrayed by Ralph Fiennes.​

At the trailer's conclusion, Harrelson, who originated the role of older Haymitch in the previous films, delivers a voiceover: "I think these games are gonna be different," as a volcano erupts in the background. This haunting message hints at the catastrophic events that will transform the young man into the traumatized survivor audiences encountered decades later.​

The film adapts Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name, with Francis Lawrence directing and Billy Ray handling the screenplay. "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" arrives in theaters on November 20, 2026.