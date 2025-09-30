Lionel Richie, the legendary singer and songwriter, has shared candid insights into his life's biggest challenges in his new memoir, "Truly."

The Grammy winner reflects on his very public divorce, his struggles with fame, and the joys of fatherhood, especially adopting his daughter Nicole Richie.

In the late 1980s, Richie was at the height of his music career. Hits like "Endless Love" and the multi-platinum album Can't Slow Down made him a household name. Yet behind the success, his personal life was unraveling.

His marriage to Brenda Harvey was strained, culminating in a shocking confrontation in 1988 when Harvey showed up unannounced at Richie's girlfriend's home.

The argument got so heated that the police had to step in, and for a short time, charges were even filed before being dropped.

All of this happened while Richie was already dealing with serious personal struggles—he had to undergo a dangerous throat surgery that put his singing career at risk, and at the same time, his father's health was quickly declining, PageSix reported.

What was supposed to be just a year-long break from music stretched much longer as Richie fell into depression and eventually suffered a nervous breakdown.

He later came to understand that some of these battles were tied to his ADHD, and he began turning to therapy to face his emotions head-on.

Highs and lows and iconic love songs: Lionel Richie opens up to @people about his fascinating life and times, and shares an exclusive look at new memoir.



Read an exclusive excerpt at https://t.co/zTHwd8diYY



📷: Erik Carter; HarperOne pic.twitter.com/k7v2aybH58 — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) September 24, 2025

Lionel Richie Finds Strength in Hollywood Wisdom

Richie also found guidance in unexpected places. He leaned on mentors like Hollywood legend Gregory Peck, who helped him see that the chaos of fame and scandal was something many before him had also endured.

According to EntertainmentNow, Peck told him, "You can't upstage the scandals of Hollywood, Lionel. A messy divorce is just another day in Hollywood."

This helped Richie accept the chaos surrounding his life and find the strength to move forward.

Amid the turmoil, Richie's greatest source of joy was his daughter Nicole. He adopted her when she was a toddler after noticing her dancing alone at a Prince concert and learning her parents were struggling.

Richie writes, "In short order, this little girl became the light of my life." Nicole would go on to become a celebrity in her own right, but Richie's love for her remains his proudest achievement.

After divorcing Brenda, Richie married Diane Alexander, with whom he had two children. That marriage also ended, but love found Richie again in 2014, when he met his longtime girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Describing the moment they met, Richie says, "Thunder rolled. Lightning struck." Parigi, he says, brings balance and safety to his life amid the craziness of fame.

Reflecting on his journey, Richie writes, "The test of life comes at the end, when you take stock and know in your heart that you have loved deeply, purely and truly."