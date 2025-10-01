FX has officially granted a pilot order to "Very Young Frankenstein," a comedy series inspired by Mel Brooks' beloved 1974 film "Young Frankenstein," with a star-studded main cast now confirmed.

The network announced that actors Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani, Dolly Wells, Spencer House, Nikki Crawford, and Cary Elwes will headline the pilot episode of the show.

Galifianakis, known for his roles in "The Hangover" franchise and FX's "Baskets," is reportedly set to play Dr. Frankenstein in the adaptation. Elwes, who previously worked with Brooks on "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," will portray the President of the United States. The remaining cast members' specific roles have not yet been revealed, though the project promises to draw heavily from the comedic spirit of the original film.

The series comes from the creative team behind FX's acclaimed "What We Do in the Shadows," with Stefani Robinson serving as writer and showrunner. Robinson, who won Writers Guild of America Awards for her work on "Atlanta" and received Emmy nominations for "What We Do in the Shadows," will executive produce alongside Taika Waititi, who is directing the pilot. Garrett Basch, another "What We Do in the Shadows" veteran, also joins as executive producer.

Mel Brooks himself will executive produce the project, bringing his original vision full circle. The legendary filmmaker is joined by his longtime producing partner, Kevin Salter, and Michael Gruskoff, who produced the original "Young Frankenstein" film. The studio behind the project is 20th Television.

Plot details of the series remain tightly under wraps, though some say the show will take inspiration from Brooks and Gene Wilder's classic parody of Universal monster films. The original movie followed Dr. Frederick Frankenstein as he inherited his grandfather's Transylvania estate and became drawn into continuing the family's infamous experiments in reanimating the dead.

The project was first reported to be in development in June, marking another recent adaptation of Brooks' work for television. This follows the successful release of "History of the World, Part II" on Hulu, which served as a sequel to Brooks' 1981 film. If "Very Young Frankenstein" receives a series order following the pilot, it will stream on Hulu.