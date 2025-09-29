Matthew Lillard spoke at Los Angeles Comic-Con, where he revealed that he is eager to join director James Gunn's revamp of the DC Universe and is "waiting for that invitation" from his longtime friend and colleague.

The "Scream" star's remarks at the event underscore his desire to move from horror and comedy into superhero filmmaking alongside Gunn, who now co-leads DC Studios.

Speaking to a packed hall, the actor known for his breakout horror turn in "Scream" and his beloved portrayal of Shaggy in the live-action "Scooby-Doo" films said, "It's been quite a while. I've always wanted to be part of a superhero universe. If you happen to see James Gunn, let him know I'm ready and available." Lillard and Gunn first worked together when Gunn wrote both Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), films that cemented Lillard's place as a comic-timing standout.

Read more: 15 Most Anticipated Movies From April to December 2025

Lillard's comments come as Gunn has publicly outlined a casting philosophy blending new talent with familiar faces from his past projects. He explained that forthcoming DCU films and series will feature "countless roles to fill," adding, "Some will be new faces, some will be actors I've previously worked with, and some will be familiar names I haven't had the chance to collaborate with yet. What matters most is that the actor fits the role and is easy to work with."

While fans await details on Gunn's next wave of DCU offerings, Lillard is already expanding his superhero résumé. He was recently cast in the second season of Marvel's "Daredevil: Born Again," set to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026, although his character remains under wraps. Lillard joked that his MCU entry won't involve traditional superhero attire, quipping that he won't be "wearing any Lycra" in the upcoming series.

Lillard's appeal lies in his ability to balance humor and intensity, qualities that could lend themselves to a range of DC roles, whether comedic parts such as Plastic Man or darker characters drawn from the vast comic-book roster. His proven track record in genre projects makes him a natural candidate for Gunn's DCU vision, which aims to blend fresh creative voices with trusted collaborators.